Smashburger Tacos Are Trending

And they look DELISH.

Videos showing people making their own versions of smashburger tacos have racked up over 451 million views! Toppings vary but it looks like you can’t really go wrong!

Here’s one recipe:

Combine mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, and hot sauce in a small bowl; set sauce aside.

Heat a griddle over medium-high heat.

Divide beef into 4 loose portions and place them in mounds on the hot griddle. Season evenly with salt and pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Place a tortilla on top of each beef portion and press down to flatten the beef into the shape and size of the tortilla.