Snoop Dogg Swims With Olympic Great Michael Phelps

July 30, 2024 8:17AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Because of course he did.

Snoop Dogg has been living his best side hustle life at the Olympics, being a torch bearer, cheering with family members of the men’s swim team, giving color commentary on badminton and now swimming with Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

