Snoop Dogg Swims With Olympic Great Michael Phelps

Source: YouTube

Because of course he did.

Snoop Dogg has been living his best side hustle life at the Olympics, being a torch bearer, cheering with family members of the men’s swim team, giving color commentary on badminton and now swimming with Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

This is Snoop Dogg’s Olympics. We’re just living in it. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/jz7F7Qx8t1 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 30, 2024

SEE MORE OF HIS HIGHLIGHTS HERE