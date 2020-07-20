Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Lewis, Cummings
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: John Lewis attends the U.S. Postal Service Unveiling of the 1963 March On Washington Stamp on August 23, 2013 in Washington, United States. (Photo by Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images for U.S. Postal Service)
MIAMI (AP) — Social media of Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Dan Sullivan of Alaska mistakenly posted photos of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings with comments meant to honor the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The posts were quickly revised with photos of Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80. Rubio acknowledged the Twitter error and displayed a video of himself with Lewis. In response to an email, Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote: “Senator Sullivan’s staff made a mistake trying to honor an American legend.”