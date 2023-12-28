Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023
What was viral in 2023?
The trending topics on social media in 2023 included Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the #grimaceshake trend, and discussions about the ancient Roman Empire.
Viral trends ranged from lighthearted to serious, with examples such as videos of users superimposing their faces onto a Chinese spy balloon and TikTokers jokingly alleging that a McDonald’s shake was killing them.
@courteneycoxofficial Happy Birthday Grimace #grimaceshake ♬ original sound – Courteney Cox
Other trends included the “Roman Empire” trend, where partners were asked how often they think of ancient civilization…
@idkhowyoufoundmehe got so defensive once a week is insane♬ original sound – ashley lance
The “Name a Woman” trend, where men were asked to name a woman.
@angelac0123I’m DONE with him♬ Angel – Sarah McLachlan
Celebrities also used social media to address fans directly, apologize, and share updates. Trends also include the popularity of bite-sized charcuterie boards and livestreams of concerts.
