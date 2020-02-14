Some Alaska GOP lawmakers want end to ‘binding’ caucuses
FILE - This April 2, 2012, file photo shows the front entrance of the Alaska state Capitol building in Juneau, Alaska.
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
In Alaska politics, House and Senate majorities drive the legislative agenda and confer upon their members key committee positions with an agreement they will all vote together on the budget. But some Republican lawmakers, including at least two in the GOP-led Senate majority, say that system should be scrapped. They say it forces support of legislation before it’s drafted. Senate leaders say without so-called binding caucuses, legislative sessions could be never-ending. They say lawmakers voluntarily agree to be part of a majority, and can leave the caucus any time they want.