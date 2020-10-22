Some Alaska phones beyond danger received tsunami warning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska phone owners received tsunami warnings following an earthquake earlier this week, but the alerts also went to customers in the Anchorage area who were outside the potential danger zone. The Anchorage Daily News reported there was no concern over a tsunami reaching Anchorage, more than 500 miles from the site where the magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit communities along the Alaska Peninsula coastline Monday. The warnings told phone owners to move to high ground or inland away from coastal areas. Officials says overlapping boundaries within the chain of the emergency alert system caused the warnings to reach some Anchorage phones.