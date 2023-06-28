Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Someone Threw THEIR MOM At Pink On Stage…Sort Of

June 28, 2023 5:22AM AKDT
Well, technically threw their mom’s ashes on the stage while Pink was performing and what an experience that must have been for everyone there. Here’s the viral Tweet about it:

She reacts very tactfully simply asking, “Is this your mom?” and quickly adding, “I don’t know how I feel about this.” She sat the bag of ashes down and kept performing like the pro we know.

If you’re keeping count of all the weird, out-of-bounds things that have happened to artists on stage…

