South Korean shipment to up Maryland virus tests by 500K

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the arrival of a major medical supply shipment from a South Korean company that will eventually boost Maryland’s testing capacity by 500,000 tests. Hogan made the announcement Monday. He noted that his wife, first lady Yumi Hogan, played a major role in negotiations that lasted about three weeks. Yumi Hogan was born in Korea. The governor is describing the shipment as “an exponential, game-changing, step forward,” in increasing testing capacity, which has been a huge challenge in the United States. Hogan says the shipment from a South Korean company called LabGenomics cost the state about $9 million.