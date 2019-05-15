Spring storms accelerate erosion in western Alaska village

NAPAKIAK, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska community says spring storm damage to its riverbank is due to accelerated erosion caused by climate change.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Tuesday that Napakiak has lost its boat landing and chunks of land along the Kuskokwim River.

The community 15 miles southwest of Bethel says it has been dealing with erosion for years but the pace has accelerated in the past few years.

The erosion threatens fuel tanks about 140 feet from the river and a school less than 200 feet away from the water.

A city council member estimates that the most recent storm washed about 10 feet from the riverbank.

He says roots hold the mud in place, but once the trees go the erosion will accelerate further.

