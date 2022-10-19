Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Starbucks Rolling Out More Than 25 New Holiday Cups

October 19, 2022 8:47AM AKDT
If you love holiday merch, the ‘bucks has got you covered with a collection of holiday cups twice as big as last year!

There are more than 25 pieces of drinkware including gold and fuchsia cold cups with a chrome finish, a shimmery silver cup covered in bubbles, and a mint-green tumbler that could double as a mirror.  Other standouts include a rainbow ombre tumbler, and a wavy holographic pattern that looks like agate, and several color-changing cup options.

 

Are you rushing out to get one?

KFQD News