State House Passes Supplemental Budget
The Alaska House has passed a spending package to cover additional costs in the current-year budget, including funding for Medicaid and firefighting. House Finance Committee co-Chair Neal Foster says the bill reflects requests made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Foster says the House did not add to those requests. The measure passed the House 35-2 Wednesday and next goes to the Senate. The package has moved quickly. The administration proposed an initial supplemental budget earlier this month and submitted amendments last week. Major items include funding for Medicaid and firefighting costs.