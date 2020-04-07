State offers guidance for online, drive-in religious services
With Easter approaching, the state has issued a health alert with guidance for religious services. Congregations are still not permitted to gather inside, but the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says places of worship will be permitted to stream services online from their facilities, provided 10 or fewer personnel are involved – and social distancing is maintained. Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other religious institutions can also host “drive-in” services. That would allow people to gather – while remaining in their vehicles, and keeping those vehicles six feet apart – in the parking lot and join in the service remotely. Specifically regarding Easter, the state says religious groups may put together and distribute Easter baskets, so long as a series of health and safety criteria are met.
The full guidance document can be viewed here.