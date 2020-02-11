State reviews LA police use of California gang database
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, second from right, announces an independent review of the Los Angeles Police Department's use of a gang member database after allegations of misuse on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. The California Department of Justice will review the Los Angeles Police Department's records and policies regarding use of the state's gang member database after allegations emerged that officers in an elite crime suppression team falsified records and listed innocent people as gang members, Becerra said Monday. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The California Department of Justice is reviewing the Los Angeles Police Department’s records and policies on use of a state database of gang members and associates. The move announced Monday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra comes after allegations emerged that officers in an elite crime suppression team falsified records and listed innocent people as gang members. Authorities say at least 20 members of the department’s Metropolitan Division are being investigated. The police chief has recommended one officer be fired and two others remain suspended. Authorities have presented the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.