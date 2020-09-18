State seeks Alaska Supreme Court review in ballot lawsuit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After a Superior Court judge ordered the state to stop printing newly-designed election ballots, the Division of Elections is asking the Alaska Supreme Court to immediately review the case so they can meet a Friday deadline to mail absentee ballots overseas. U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin sued the state to block the new ballot design. She opposes a change to the Alaska general election ballot eliminating a requirement for candidates to list their party affiliation. The judge’s stop printing order seems moot since 800,000 ballots have already been printed. The Anchorage Daily News reports that in asking the high court’s intervention, the state says it doesn’t believe it’s free to mail out ballots on Friday.