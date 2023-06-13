Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Stellantis Recalling Over 354,000 Jeeps Worldwide

June 13, 2023 8:50AM AKDT
FILE - This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off. The company is recalling certain Jeep Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that the springs may have been installed incorrectly.

They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary.

Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

