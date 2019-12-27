Storm prompts closure of stretch of Richardson Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Unsafe conditions have prompted the closure of a 25-mile stretch of the Richardson Highway until at least Friday morning. State transportation officials said several snow slides, high winds, drifting snow and poor visibility led to the closure of the highway Thursday morning between milepost 180 and 205 near Paxson. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Caitlin Frye said visibility was so bad that equipment operators were unable to see the end of their vehicles. The crews eventually had to stop plowing because of the conditions but remained at a nearby maintenance station. Frye said crews will reassess conditions Friday morning.