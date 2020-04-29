Storybooks, radio connect kids isolated in far-flung Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A library in small-town Alaska is closed but keeping kids connected in even the most remote communities as they become further isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. A popular children’s story hour lives on thanks to a AM radio station whose broadcast can reach homes with often unreliable internet. A librarian from the Homer Public Library reads books to preschoolers through a partnership with station KBBI. The program shows how radio broadcasters have served far-flung Alaska communities for decades, chronicling their histories and cultures. It’s also one way the nation’s libraries are dealing with closures during the pandemic.