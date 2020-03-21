Stranded cruise ship passengers describe chaotic flight home

ATLANTA (AP) — Travelers say the flight to return passengers from a stranded cruise ship to the U.S. carried people with problems breathing, several passengers fainting and many coughing, but no food nor medical personnel provided by the company or the U.S. government. Federal officials say a jet carrying 359 people including hundreds of American and Canadian cruise ship passengers from France landed at Atlanta’s airport with some infected or exposed to COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that three of the people tested positive, but have no symptoms. Authorities say 13 others are sick but haven’t been tested.