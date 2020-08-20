Struggling UAA drops hockey, skiing, gymnastics
A University of Alaska Anchorage sign is shown Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Anchorage is dropping its men’s hockey program and three other sports next year because of significant reductions in state funding. Chancellor Cathy Sandeen also announced the school will cut men’s and women’s skiing and women’s gymnastics. The moves will save about $2.5 million a year. Sandeen said the decision to make the cuts is devastating but noted state funding for the university had declined $34 million since 2014. The Seawolves will go from sponsoring 13 sports to nine. About 55 athletes, seven coaches and two athletic department staff members are impacted.