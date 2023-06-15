STUDY: Suicides And Homicides Among Young Americans Jumped Early In The Pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The homicide rate for older U.S. teenagers rose to its highest point in nearly 25 years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the suicide rate for adults in their early 20s was the worst in more than 50 years.

That’s according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

Experts cited several possible reasons for the increases, including higher rates of depression, limited availability of mental health services and the number of guns in U.S. homes.

Suicide and homicide are the No. 2 and 3 causes of death for 10- to 24-year-olds.

The top reason is accidents, such as motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings and overdoses.