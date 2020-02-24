Suspect charged in theft of silver coins from Kodiak home
KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 34-year-old Kodiak man has been arrested in the theft of more than $100,000 in silver coins from a Kodiak home. Christopher Peters is charged with burglary and theft. He is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not respond Monday to an email requesting comment. Troopers say $126,000 in Canadian 1.5-ounce silver coins and other items were taken Feb. 6 and the coins began showing up in pawns shops over the next two weeks. Troopers on Saturday executed a search warrant at Peters’ home and recovered $10,3500 worth of stolen silver coins.