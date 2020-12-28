Suspect in bowling alley shooting served in Afghanistan
This Dec. 13, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb who is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. Webb, arrested in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three others injured had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent ending in July. Webb was scheduled to appear in court Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, on three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Ill., on Saturday evening. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army via AP)
By MICHAEL TARM and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling that left three people dead and three others injured had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent one ending in July. Duke Webb was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon on three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday. Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday. Army service information indicated Webb’s first deployment to Afghanistan was in 2009. His other deployments were from 2013 to 2014, from 2014 to 2015, and then from January to July of this year.