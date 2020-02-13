Suspect in killings at Alaska gold shop claims self-defense
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A defense attorney says police arrested the wrong person in the 2017 shooting deaths of three men at a coin and precious metals shop in Anchorage. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the attorney said during opening trial statements Wednesday that suspect Anthony Pisano, who provided security at The Bullion Brothers, denies that he intended to rob the shop and claims he acted in self-defense while shooting two of the victims. A prosecutor said Pisano was responsible for killing a co-owner of the shop and two residents of the building.