SUV strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Anchorage street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man walking across a busy Anchorage street was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle.

The name of the pedestrian killed was not immediately released.

Anchorage police say the man shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday was walking on C Street between Tudor and International Airport roads.

The man stepped into oncoming traffic. A northbound SUV struck the pedestrian.

Police say the driver attempted life-saving measures. Medics declared the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was not at a crosswalk when he was struck. Police asked witnesses to contact them.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Anchorage man sentenced to 81 years for attempted murder Aniak raises fears of flooding damage from airport project  Governor: Mallott made ‘inappropriate overture’ BLM approves oil field in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska Candidates for Alaska governor outline public safety plans Fairbanks commission calls for more sustainable practices
Comments