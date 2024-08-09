Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Swifities Gather On Cornelia Street In Vienna For Sing-Along After Canceled Shows

August 9, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After a terrorist plot for an attack surrounding Taylor Swift’s Era Tour shows in Vienna, Austria was uncovered, organizers canceled the shows out of precaution. So Swifties gathered on Cornelia Street (referenced in a Taylor song) for huge sing-along.

 

@lotsofnicol champagne problems at cornelia street in vienna ❤‍🩹 #ViennaTStheErasTour #taylorswift #taylorsversion #taylornation #viennatstheerastour #taylorswiftedit #taylorswifttok #taylorswifterastour #taylorswiftedits #SwiftTok #swifties #swiftietiktok #swiftiesforever #theerastour #theerastourtaylorswift ♬ suono originale – nicol 🤍 taylor’s version

Police detailed what they found in the plot.

KFQD News