Taco Bell Manager Saves Baby Not Breathing In Drive-Thru

Source: YouTube

A Taco Bell manager saved the life of a baby in the drive-thru!

This happened in Pennsylvania where Natasha Long noticed her 11-month-old Miles was struggling to breathe. Manager Becky Arbaugh noticed and ran outside to perform chest compressions that got him breathing again!

He was taken to the hospital where doctors are still trying to figure out what caused the incident, and the two women say they are bonded for life! Arbaugh even offered to come sit with Miles in the hospital so mom could get a break!