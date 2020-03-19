Target shoplifting suspect accused of pulling knife on employee
Two men are accused of shoplifting – and one allegedly threatened an employee with a knife. Anchorage police say it happened Monday afternoon at the Target on West 100th when two loss employees confronted two men suspected of shoplifting. Once a knife was pulled, the employees backed off and the suspects drove off in a silver Nissan. Later that day, the vehicle was called in as suspicious and officers were able to make a stop. Three people were taken into custody – but ultimately only the two shoplifting suspects were charged. They’ve been identified as 37-year-old Erikchristopeher Cano and 35-year-old Raymond Ramos. Both have been charged with robbery. Cano faces additional charges of theft and assault.