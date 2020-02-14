Taxis in Bethel no longer accepting Medicaid vouchers
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Taxi companies in Bethel have decided to stop accepting Medicaid vouchers for payment. KYUK-AM reports taxis are a main form of transportation for people who travel to Bethel from area communities for healthcare appointments. One cab operator says the company was losing money because of the amount of work required to follow Medicaid’s many transportation provider regulations. A Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation official confirmed all of Bethel’s cab companies have decided not to accept Medicaid vouchers. The corporation is compensating by offering more shuttle services to hotels where patients stay and adding hours to its airport shuttle service.