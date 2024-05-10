Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Taylor Swift Adds New Songs To European Leg Of Eras Tour

May 10, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is in Paris through the weekend as she fired up the European leg of her Eras Tour last night, and she’s added seven songs to the setlist from The Tortured Poets Department

She joked the songs are a segment, “As I like to call it, ‘Female Rage: The Musical.’” There were also new costumes and updated choreography that had her levitating above the stage, getting abducted by a UFO, and a Jazz Age flapper segment. 

