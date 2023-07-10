Taylor Swift Brings Ex-Boyfriend Taylor Lautner On Stage

Taylor Lautner was part of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now” Era…which made sense when she brought him on stage at her Kansas City tour stop! And he did a pretty epic flip!

Taylor Swift brings Taylor Lautner on stage at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/BPSylQq1de — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2023

not me sobbing at taylor lautner doing backflips for taylor swift pic.twitter.com/FVM8VTHShV — jojo (@taymastermind) July 8, 2023

Swift debuted a new video for “I Can See You” starring Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash who also came out on stage. She pointed out Lautner did all his stunts!

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023

The two Taylors gushed over each other with Swift saying Lautner was such “a positive force in my life”, and Lautner saying he admired her because of the singer songwriter and human she is.”

| Close-up of Taylor Lautner’s speech to Taylor Swift on stage at #KCTSTheErasTour — “Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you.” pic.twitter.com/FugSVlGOYL — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 8, 2023

They also had some fun with the fact Lautner also married a Taylor!