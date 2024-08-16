Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Taylor Swift Brings Out Special Guest Ed Sheeran

August 16, 2024 8:16AM AKDT
The ‘Eras’ Tour in London got a special treat!

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert by joining her on stage to perform a medley of their hit songs.

The duo delighted the crowd with their collaboration on “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game,” as well as Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Taylor Swift, known for changing surprise songs at each show, also performed tracks referencing her partner and the recent Eras tour threat.

The star-studded event saw celebrities like Idris Elba and Jameela Jamil in attendance, with heightened security measures in place. Despite recent events, fans eagerly awaited Swift’s performance and shared the excitement with friendship bracelets.

