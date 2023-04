Taylor Swift made a pledge try to make a positive impact in all the cities her Eras Tour stops in, and food banks have been the way she’s doing that. She donated enough to Feeding Tampa Bay to put food on 125,000 tables Thursday.

While in Tampa, she was bestowed with a key to the city and a title of honorary mayor.

