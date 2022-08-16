Taylor Swift Is Eligible for Her First Oscar Nomination
August 16, 2022 4:03AM AKDT
Good news Taylor Swift fans! Your girl Taylor is now eligible for her first ever Oscar nomination for her short film, All Too Well.
Taylor’s film became eligible after a November 2021 screening in New York City. Thanks to clever planning the film just happened to fall within the time of eligibility of October 2021 through September 2022.
What do you think? Do you feel Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film is Oscar-worthy?