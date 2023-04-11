Taylor Swift Named Honorary Mayor Of Tampa For Tour Stop

Cities have been rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Tampa is up next. The city’s mayor, Jane Castor, shared a video acknowledging the efforts of previous tour stops before extending her offer to hand over her job for a day.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold,” she said. “We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day.” Castor continued, “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s Version).”