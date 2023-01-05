Taylor Swift’s Cat Is Worth $97 Million

Yep. We’re living in a world where famous pets have way more lucrative careers than you. Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson ranked as the world’s third richest pet in a recent report by All About Cats, with an estimated net worth of $97 million. They based that number on Instagram analytics, but Olivia’s “career” goes beyond that.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the listing reads. “The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.” Yep. The cat has merch. Could be some drama in the household though, as Swift’s other cats, Meredith and Benjamin, did not make it on the list.

Olivia’s net worth was topped only by a German shepherd named Gunther VI, worth an estimated $500 million, and an Instagram-famous cat named Nala, who is worth a reported $100 million.

Does YOUR pet have a social media account?