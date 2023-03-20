Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Setlist Has 44 Songs

Taylor Swift has a seemingly endless supply of music to perform for her Eras Tour, but based on the opening night in Glendale, Arizona (aka Swift City) (aka Erazona), she was able to whittle it down to a 44-song setlist. Her set lasts over three hours and according to multiple sources, she doesn’t take breaks. WHEW! She dons a lot of costume changes during the show with no shortage of sparkle.

Per USA Today, her setlist goes like this:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” “‘Tis the Damn Season” “Willow” “Marjorie” “Champagne Problems” “Tolerate It” “Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Enchanted” “22” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” “Invisible String” “Betty” “The Last Great American Dynasty” “August” “Illicit Affairs” “My Tears Ricochet” “Cardigan” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake it Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “Mirrorball” “Tim McGraw” “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante S—“ “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”

Was there a song she missed that should have been included?