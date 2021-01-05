Teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings to enter plea
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager charged in the slayings of two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the shooting of a Black man was expected to enter a plea in the case Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP File)
By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois teenager is expected to enter a plea in the slayings of two people during street protests in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man. Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, heads to court Tuesday just as the city of Kenosha is bracing for a charging decision for the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. The shooting, which was captured on bystander video and left Blake paralyzed, sparked sometimes violent unrest and eventually the deadly confrontation between Rittenhouse and several protesters. The county prosecutor hasn’t publicly announced the timing of a decision on charging the officer in Blake’s shooting.