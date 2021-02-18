Texas power outages below 500,000 but water crisis persists
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By PAUL J. WEBER and JILL BLEED Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power has been restored to more Texans, with fewer than half a million homes still without electricity. But many people were still without safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities this week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 7 million people have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it, following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. Little Rock, Arkansas, got 15 inches of snow in back-to-back storms, tying a 1918 record. The Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania braced for heavy snow and ice as wintry weather returned to the Northeast.