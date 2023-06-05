The ‘Barbie’ Movie Set Created A Shortage Of Pink Paint

The director and set designer went ALL IN on creating the Barbie world for the live-action movie starring Margot Robbie…but they pretty much used up all the pink paint creating an international shortage.

Greta Gerwig and production designer Sarah Greenwood talked about building Barbie Land from the ground up in Architectural Digest. Yes…they built an actual Barbie Dreamhouse: “Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” she said. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much… [I didn’t want to] forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

So a 3-story set was constructed on Warner Bros. Studios outside London, complete with a heart-shaped bed, an insane walk-in closet, and of course that iconic slide from the top floor to the pool. And it’s all Rosco brand pink paint used throughout the set.

Barbie opens July 21st.