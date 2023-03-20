“The Big Lebowski” Coming Back To Theaters

The Big Lebowski will be coming back to movie theaters for its 25th anniversary on April 16th and April 20th. If you still haven’t seen it, the story follows Jeff Bridges as iconic LA slacker Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski. “The Dude” gets assaulted in a case of mistaken identity for a millionaire (David Huddleston) who shares the same name. John Goodman played the Dude’s friend Walter Sobchak, with Sam Elliott, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Turturro also appearing in the film.

