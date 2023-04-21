The Duffer Brothers Are Creating A New Series Called “The Boroughs”

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers are giving Netflix another series called The Boroughs. Like Stranger Things, this one will involved an “otherwordly threat’ set in a retirement community in New Mexico. Of course, there will be unlikely heroes that will emerge in the fight to stop the threat.

In a statement, the brothers said: “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

No word on when to expect it on the platform, but we’ll keep you posted!

