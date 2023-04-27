The Jonas Brothers Give Wedding Toasts To A Couple They Just Met

James Corden is going out with a bang for his last week of The Late Late Show. He invited a couple who met during one of his first-ever segments, Sidewalk Soulmates, to be on his show to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

And the Jonas Brothers were there, so naturally they made a toast to the happy couple, Evelyn and Daniel, despite only just meeting them second before. Who cares? It’s the freakin’ Jonas Brothers!

After that, James surprised them with the artist they wanted to dance to at their wedding: Norah Jones!