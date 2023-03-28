The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events

Terry Sanderson is the retired optometrist who is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for allegedly crashing into him on the ski slopes in Park City, Utah in 2016. Paltrow took the stand to say HE was the one who crashed into HER. But Sanderson contends she slammed into his back causing a brain injury.

Sanderson says he didn’t realize it was Paltrow until friends told him. He was emotional testifying how his behavior changed following the accident, which he says led to his breakup with his girlfriend.

The case will come down to who was positioned uphill before the collision. And of course, the Internet finds meme-worthy moments to zero in on !