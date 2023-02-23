The Oscars Will Have A “Crisis Team” On Hand

After “the slap” last year, the Academy decided they needed to form a “crisis team” that can be assembled quickly for damage control.

An Academy executive told “Time” magazine, quote, “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans . . . the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place . . . “Allow us to say, ‘This is the group that we have to gather very quickly.’ And depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place.”