The Razzies Set Age Limits Over Backlash Of Nominating A 12-Year-Old

The Razzie Awards recognize the WORST in film every year in a tongue-in-cheek ceremony and even Oscar winners have gotten nods. But this year there was a ton of backlash over giving a Worst Actress nod to a 12-year-old…Ryan Kiera Armstrong (star of Firestarter). Razzies founder John Wilson apologized in a statement and took her name off the ballot. He also pledged that kids won’t be eligible to be nominated for the awards in the future. “We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices.” Firestarter also got nominated for Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel.

This isn’t the first time they recognized kids: Jake Lloyd got a nomination for 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and Macaulay Culkin was nominated in 1995 for THREE movies — Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster and Richie Rich.