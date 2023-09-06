The Rolling Stones Announce Release For New Album And Unveil New Single, “Angry”

LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are back, and they’ve brought a few famous friends.

The band is releasing “Hackney Diamonds,” its first album of new songs in 18 years.

The record features guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

Poignantly, it also features Charlie Watts, the stalwart Stones drummer who died in 2021 after almost six decades in the band.

His drumming, recorded in 2019, features on two of the album’s dozen tracks.

Drummer Steve Jordan plays on the rest.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to London’s Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, which will be released Oct. 20.