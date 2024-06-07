Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

The Tanner’s House From “Full House” For Sale

June 7, 2024
The San Francisco home featured as the facade of Tanners’ house in Full House is listed for $6.5 million. The 3,700-square-foot home, built in 1900, has 11-foot ceilings, original molding, and two fireplaces. It is GORGEOUS inside! It sold for$5.4 million in 2020.

 

