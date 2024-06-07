The Tanner’s House From “Full House” For Sale

The San Francisco home featured as the facade of Tanners’ house in Full House is listed for $6.5 million. The 3,700-square-foot home, built in 1900, has 11-foot ceilings, original molding, and two fireplaces. It is GORGEOUS inside! It sold for$5.4 million in 2020.

The iconic Victorian house in San Francisco which featured on the show “Full House” is up for sale.

The house comes with an option to include “handprints in concrete stones” of some of the cast members as part of the sale, according to a press release. https://t.co/nOB3ru9HZh

— ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2024