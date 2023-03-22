The Weeknd Is The Most Popular Musician According To Statistics

The Weeknd is statistically the the world’s most popular musician. What statistics went into that determination? Guinness World Records says no one else even comes close to his streaming success as he has two world records for music streaming: the most most monthly listeners on Spotify and the first to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande seems to have driven that with viral success on Tik Tok. The remixed track claimed the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 list a few weeks ago. It’s the seventh number-one hit for both Grande and The Weeknd.