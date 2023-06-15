Theme Parks Bounced Back In 2022 From Pandemic Lows With Revenue, If Not Attendance

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues at par or above pre-pandemic levels.

A report released Wednesday by the Themed Entertainment Association and a design and engineering firm says the theme park industry hit a peak in 2019, the year before the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced many parks and attractions to shut down temporarily and then reopen with restrictions on attendance.

Many operators focused on improving visitor experiences through adapting app-based technologies and that paid off with revenues in 2022 that surpassed 2019 levels, even if attendance hadn’t bounced back.