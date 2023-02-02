There May Be Loopholes To Keep Sharing Your Netflix Password

It’s been a long time coming. Netflix is gonna get us and our password-sharing… and it’s going to be a bummer if you never log out of your account, too.

In the coming months, Netflix may bar users outside the primary household despite its own Profiles feature.

According to CNBC, Netflix will keep an eye on IP addresses and track when an account has been opened somewhere outside the primary household. You’ll have to log in every 31 days from the home location to ensure your device isn’t blocked. When someone else tries to get in, they’ll need a code from whoever has the email associated with the account and they only have 15 minutes before the code expires.

A Netflix help document explains,

To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location,

LOOPHOLES:

**But KHOU offers one loophole: access Netflix on your mobile device and you shouldn’t run into the issue of being blocked from routinely logging in outside the primary household. Watch the video for a full explanation of how it went when the streamer tested blocking users in Latin America.

**Another loophole idea from me: Get a shared “Netflix email” where everyone has the password. That way, when you’re away from the primary household, you don’t have to bug someone for a special access code when you just want to binge The Great British Baking Show.

If you’re simply willing to pay a little bit more per month without all the tricks, it looks like Netflix will be charging around $3 per additional household to have access regularly. That’s what they did in Latin America. We’ll have to see what they do in the States.